ARCHIVED: If my computer has an underscore ( _ ) in its name, why am I having trouble accessing network services?
This content has been archived, and is no longer maintained by Indiana University. Information here may no longer be accurate, and links may no longer be available or reliable.
The underscore is not a legal character for use in hostnames. As defined in RFC 822, the only legal characters are the following:
- Alphanumeric (
a-zand
0-9): Both uppercase and lowercase letters are acceptable, and the hostname is case insensitive. In other words,
dvader.empire.govis identical to
DVADER.EMPIRE.GOVand
Dvader.Empire.Gov.
- Hyphen (
-): Neither the first nor the last character in a hostname field should be a hyphen.
- Period (
.): The period should be used only to delimit fields in a hostname (e.g.,
dvader . empire . gov) .
If your computer has an underscore in its name (e.g.,
admiral_ozzel.empire.gov), you will have difficulty
accessing services on TCP/IP networks. You may be unable
to send email to certain hosts or to read Usenet
newsgroups. The only way you'll be able to resolve these
problems is to change your computer's name.
This is document afqs in the Knowledge Base.
Last modified on 2018-01-18 10:11:30.