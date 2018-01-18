ARCHIVED: If my computer has an underscore ( _ ) in its name, why am I having trouble accessing network services?

This content has been archived , and is no longer maintained by Indiana University. Information here may no longer be accurate, and links may no longer be available or reliable.

The underscore is not a legal character for use in hostnames. As defined in RFC 822, the only legal characters are the following:

Alphanumeric ( a-z and 0-9 ): Both uppercase and lowercase letters are acceptable, and the hostname is case insensitive. In other words, dvader.empire.gov is identical to DVADER.EMPIRE.GOV and Dvader.Empire.Gov .

Hyphen ( - ): Neither the first nor the last character in a hostname field should be a hyphen.

Period ( . ): The period should be used only to delimit fields in a hostname (e.g., dvader . empire . gov ) .